Sam Shepard Dies: Patton Oswalt & More Stars Mourn Late Actor & Playwright

Actors, writers and more celebrities have taken to Twitter to mourn Sam Shepard after his death at the age of 73. See what stars are saying in memory of the talented actor here.

Sam Shepard died after suffering from complications due to ALS on July 27, and Hollywood is understandably, devastated after hearing the news on July 31. “Oh MAN. RIPSamShepard,” Patton Oswalt wrote on Twitter, almost immediately after news broke. John Gallagher also mourned the late actor and playwright, tweeting, “Sam Shepard has long been a hero of mine. A versatile artist with an unflinching style entirely his own. A renegade renaissance man. RIP.” Game of Thrones star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, also shared a touching message: “A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP.”

While Sam may be most recognizable to millennials as Ryan Gosling’s father in The Notebook, he’s long been lauded as an incredible playwright in the Broadway world. He even won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for his play “Buried Child.” Plus, Sam has been in movies since the 1970s, and has also starred in films like Steel Magnolias, The Pelican Brief, Hamlet, Safe House and August: Osage County, amongst dozens of others. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar for his performance in 1984’s The Right Stuff, as well.

Other notable names to publicly comment on Sam’s death include Rainn Wilson (“R.I.P Sam Shepard – cowboy poet dramatist of the American family shadow. A legend”), George Takei (“Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theater and film. He indeed had “the right stuff.” His voice will truly be missed”), and Antonio Banderas (“Thank you for enlighten us at 24 frames per second. RIP”).

