Sam Shepard: ‘Notebook’ Star & Acclaimed Actor, Director & Playwright Dies At 73

Acclaimed actor, director, and playwright Sam Shepard has sadly died of complications from ALS, according to a family spokesperson. The Pulitzer Prize winner and Oscar nominee was 73 years old.

It’s so sad to say that the great Sam Shepard passed away at his home in Kentucky on Thursday July 27, according to Broadway World. An unstoppable force in the film industry and in theatre, Sam was 73 years old when he died. A spokesman for the Shepard family confirmed that his cause of death was complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Sam was the author of 44 plays, one of which, “Buried Child”, won him the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in in 1979. He was nominated for two more Pulitzer Prizes for the plays “Curse of the Starving Class” and “A Lie of the Mind.”

The incredible actor was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the 1984 film The Right Stuff. Sam may be best known to younger audiences for playing Allie’s (Rachel McAdams) father in The Notebook, and for his recent work on Netflix as Robert Rayburn on Bloodline with Kyle Chandler. He was also in the recent adaptation of August: Osage County alongside Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts. He was lauded as one of the most original voices of his generation in theater, praised for his dramatic and painful portraits of family life. At the beginning of his career he won Obie Awards for “Chicago” and “Icarus’s Mother” in 1965 and then “Red Cross” and “La Turista” in 1966. He won seven more on top of that.

He leaves behind two children with his former partner, American Horror Story star Jessica Lange, 68: Hannah and Samuel Shepard. He also has a son from a previous marriage, Jesse Shepard.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Sam’s loved ones during this difficult time.