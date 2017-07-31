Rachel Lindsay Faces Dean For The First Time Since Breaking His Heart & Admits ‘I Did Love You’

Remember when Rachel Lindsay told Dean Unglert that she was falling in love with him… then sent him home? Well he does — and on ‘Men Tell All,’ he asked her why he did it.

Rachel Lindsay broke all of our hearts when she sent home Dean Unglert after their extremely emotional hometown date — but she wants to make sure the world knows it wasn’t because of his family that he was sent home. “It wasn’t your family,” she tells Dean on a sneak peek for Men Tell All. “It was just what I was going through personally, and based on that were the reasons decided to send Dean home.”

“I’m kind of still at a loss for words right now,” Dean responded, coming up and sitting next to her on the couch — and he did not hold back “I’m still confused about why you told me why you were falling in love with me and then I got the boot four days later.”

“I meant it. It’s just that you had so many emotions that were new to you, and I feel like some of your feelings of love were wrapped up in that,” she said. When he said that maybe they were both just overcome with emotions, she fired back. “I don’t think I was taken over by emotions. In the moment, I did love you,” she said.

HollywoodLife.com caught up with Dean following the show and he admitted that while the hometown date was extremely tough, he was happy that she was by his side. “I think that it allowed me to have a conversation with him that I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” he said about speaking to his father that day. “And had it not have been for her, I don’t think I could have gone in there. Even though I looked very nervous, I was more comfortable with her by my side than I could have been otherwise.”

