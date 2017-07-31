Rachel Lindsay Wears Sexy, Strapless Lace Dress For ‘Men Tell All’

‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay looked super sexy in a strapless, sheer dress while sitting down with her former suitors for the ‘Men Tell All’ special before the ‘Bachelorette’ finale. Get the details on her dress below!

Bachelorette: The Men Tell All is always pretttyyyy, pretttyyy, pretttyyy awkward, but Rachel Lindsay made the sit down sexy as she showed off some skin at the taping for the revealing night. Airing one week before the finale, Rachel showed off her soft skin in a strapless dress with floral embellishments on the bust. The short, tight dress featured lace panels, and black piping all along her chest and down her legs. She’s definitely giving the guys a taste of what they missed out on — her!

She finished off the look with super high, black strappy sandals. Her hair and makeup was stunning as well. Her hair was sleek and straight, and she tucked it behind her shoulders to show off her intricate dress. Her makeup focused on a purple smokey eye, a neutral lip and glowing skin. Her cheeks were covered in blush for a pretty flush. Finally, she wore a dark manicure to match her sultry look.

For months, Rachel and her new fiancé have had to keep their relationship a secret — and she’s over it! “I don’t even know what my ring looks like anymore,” Lindsay told PEOPLE at The Men Tell All taping. “It’s beautiful and I wear a lot of rings, but I’m ready to wear my engagement ring. I’m ready to have my fiancé by my side. There are so many things I get to do and he’s not with me, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, he would love this so much.’ We’re just ready to be normal and be with each other.” The world will know her choice on August 7 during The Bachelorette finale!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Rachel Lindsay’s dress at Men Tell All?