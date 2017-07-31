Lee Finally Apologizes For Racist Tweet After Rachel (& All Of The Guys) Grill Him On ‘Men Tell All’

It was the elephant in the room the moment ‘Men Tell All’ began — and Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay handled it like champs. But how did Lee Garrett react?

During Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, racist and sexist tweets surfaced from Lee Garrett, the villain of the season. So when that was brought up by multiple men, Chris Harrison and Rachel during the Men Tell All special, there was nothing he could really say or do to get out of it. “I came in with the intentions on being honest. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable,” Lee said on the special — but that didn’t go over so well.

In case you missed it, his tweet at the time read, “What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has the sense of shame to cover their racist a– faces.” While he claimed that it was only half a tweet, no one in the audience were okay with that. Everyone chimed in, including his enemy Kenny and Josiah, who actually joined him on stage and asked why he’d go on a show with a black bachelorette. He didn’t really answer.

After all of the men — including his good friend, DeMario — full on screamed at him, he apologized. “I’m sorry for saying things when I was not educated and I was ignorant in those subjects,” he said. “I think seeing how it effects people makes me sad as well. I have a lot to learn and I would love to learn about those things I’m very disappointed in the things I’ve put up, and I want to learn.”

He did ultimately, take responsibility. “I denounce that and I want to learn. I believe it is an absolute blessing to have a group of guys to help me,” he said. “Where do we go from here? I’m sorry for what I said and did. That tweet was racist and I denounce it.”

However, he also had to face Rachel — and she was not pleased. In the full clip that we saw previously to the airing, she went off even more than what we saw. “That’s not how you were with me. With me, you were a completely different person. But now that I’ve watched it back and now that I know what’s up, I didn’t want to give any life into you, your opinions… but I feel like I’m in such a unique position to where I have the opportunity to be a spokesperson for African Americans, for women.”

“I just feel like you had such an amazing opportunity to be surrounded by different people and different cultures, and you didn’t take advantage of that. I hope that in watching it back, you realize that you were a part of something so great… but in case you didn’t, you can exit stage left and meet me back stage and I’d be more than happy to give you a lesson in black history, women’s rights and gay rights.” Lee then took the opportunity to really apologize to Rachel, which she of course, accepted, because she’s the classiest of the classy.

