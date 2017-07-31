R. Kelly Rubs A Fan’s Phone All Over His Crotch At First Concert After Sex Cult Accusations

Warning, this is NSFS (not safe for stomachs.) R. Kelly grabbed a fan’s phone and rubbed it on his crotch at his show on July 28 — amid allegations that he’s running a secret sex cult. WATCH!

R. Kelly, 50, has been accused of running a sex cult, but at his concert in Virginia Beach, VA, on July 28, he seemed unbothered. Watch the shocking video of him rubbing a front row attendee’s phone on his crotch below!

As you can see in the clip, the rapper is handed a phone that appears to be streaming a Facebook or Instagram live. He then sings into the device for a few bars before rubbing it up and down the front of his pants. Ugh.

Clearly, R. Kelly is not afraid to show off his usual antics, despite the controversy surrounding him. He has denied allegations that he is keeping women captive, slamming the BuzzFeed News story that alleges R. Kelly is keeping six young women at his houses in Chicago, IL, and Atlanta, GA, and controlling their lives in every way. R. Kelly allegedly dictates how they dress, eat, and sleep, according to the article, and they “engage in sexual encounters that he records.” Still, it looks like his summer tour will continue as planned, with dates coming up in Detroit, MI, New Orleans, LA and Dallas, TX.

The show was packed, according to eyewitnesses, but he apparently started late and only performed for 45 minutes. Still, as you can hear by the cheering in this video, his fans weren’t too cut up about it. Watch the clip of his performance:

Yeah, that pretty much turns our stomachs.

