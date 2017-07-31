Nicki Minaj Sizzles In Curve-Hugging Corset & Thigh High Heels While Partying With Future

Work hard, play hard! Nicki Minaj knows how to have a good time! The sexy star rocked her raciest outfit yet while partying with Future, Lil Wayne and Young Thug! Go inside their wild night out in Miami, July 30!

It’s Nicki Minaj‘s world and we’re all just living in it! The female rapper, partied the night away with her good friends Future, 33, Lil Wayne, 34, and Young Thug, 25, in Miami on July 30 and it was epic! The hip hop geniuses all hit up STORY nightclub together, where they posed for photos, were showered in confetti and appeared to be in great spirits. But, who wouldn’t be in Miami, right? Future was spotted puffing on what appeared to be a cigar, while he enjoyed some laughs and good music with Nicki and Young Thug. Check out the gallery of photos from their night out, below!

Nicki looked hotter than ever in a curve-hugging, blue corset — by Balmain — that showed off her toned legs. And, she rocked the sexiest, blue gladiator heels, by Phillip Plein, 39, which matched her outfit perfectly. Nicki even gave Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, 31, a sweet shoutout on Snapchat, where she thanked him for her new threads. Nicki also let her long, blonde hair down for her night of partying, and obviously rocked her signature, diamond “Barbie” necklace.

Future, on the other hand, kept it casual, but, still sexy, in an all-black tracksuit ensemble. He wore a white hood on his head, mirrored-shades, and a slew of diamond necklaces. Because, he’s Future. Wayne stayed true to his style core, in a while tee and a black snapback. And, Young Thug was fashion forward in a patched, denim jacket, dark shades and a snapback. Nicki documented everything on Instagram [below], and it was a Miami night out with a queen and her kings!

Nicki and Future’s night out was well-deserved, to say the least. The musicians released the highly anticipated video for their not new track, “You Da Baddest” to rave reviews. The duo took over a Miami hotel as the setting of their hot video, which featured Nicki dressed in multiple sultry, cut-out bodysuits. And, we still have it on repeat.

Nicki also turned heads on July 28, when she was joined by another close friend of hers, Drake, 30, who she partied with at STORY nightclub. The dynamic duo were spotted with yet another good friend of theirs, French Montana, 32. It looked like Miami was the place to be this past weekend! In fact, the same night Nicki and Drake partied together, they both attended the annual Fam Jam celebrity soccer game in Miami. The yearly event unites celebrities and athletes to battle it out on the soccer field, which always ends in great laughs and longtime jokes. Drake and The Warriors’ Draymond Green, 27, even sparked up a friendly rivalry.

