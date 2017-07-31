Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gives A Shoutout To ‘Meek Millie’ On New Fergie Track & Fans Are Losing It

Nicki Minaj and Fergie allegedly collaborated on a new track, and fans are freaking out on Twitter over a reference Nicki reportedly makes to her ex Meek Mill. Here’s what we know!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Meek Mill, 30, are definitely over, but on a new Fergie track that has reportedly leaked, Nicki mentions him by name, and fans can’t handle it. “Damn, I ain’t see Meek Millie in a week,” Nicki allegedly raps on “You Already Know,” “Five shows, made three millie in a week.” The implication is that she’s missing him while on tour, and it’s pretty clear that the alleged track was written and recorded before Nicki and Meek split. Sad!

Fans first got wind of the Nicki feature when Fergie performed part of the song at Rock in Rio in Lisbon, Portugal, back in May 2016, though the only Nicki line was the outro (“Make some noise for my girl Fergie Ferg”). Hopefully the collaboration will officially drop soon, and of course we’re crossing our fingers for a music video!

Now, people are flipping out over Nick’s alleged mention of Meek. “In You Already Know, Nicki references Meek Mill. That’s how long ago this album was recorded,” one fan tweeted along with a skull emoji. Others are speculating that Nicki will change her line before the track officially drops, for obvious reasons. You can see more reactions below, and check out some of the alleged lyrics to “You Already Know:”

Let it go, get rolled, I just can’t hold

Back and forth ’cause I’m the girl with soul

Ain’t controlling effects, so what the heck

Rock the discotheque ’cause this groove is up next

Tease on the camera, freeze while I animate

I’m no amateur, I’m a laminate

I’ma assassinate all the imitates

Then I’ma take a break, and meditate

Hmm, let me think about it

In You Already Know, Nicki references Meek Mill. That's how long ago this album was recorded. 💀 @fergie — Nicole! (@ifuseekamy_) July 30, 2017

Fergie Album #DoubleDutchess is leaked. And the Nicki collab is in, she montioned meek mill on it. — Nass (@NaSs0283) July 30, 2017

BOP — ivan (@americanxoxygen) July 31, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Nicki gives Meek a shoutout on her collaboration with Fergie? Tell us what you think!