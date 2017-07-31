Nicki Minaj & Drake: Fans Go Crazy After Seeing New Pic Of Them ‘Sneaking Upstairs At A Party’

Game on! Drake and Nicki Minaj are both single and now would be the PERFECT time for them to couple up! You’ve got to see the pic of the pair sneaking away in Miami that has fans hoping that they’re finally together.

Drake, 30, and Nicki Minaj, 34, are just the cutest pair, so naturally she was there to hang out with Drizzy as he hosted events ahead of July 29’s El Clasico Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match in Miami. The two later hit up the nightclubs after the game and looked so fine together, being all flirty and getting everyone’s hopes up that they’ve finally started dating after so many years of crushing on each other. A meme showing the couple walking up a set of stairs with naughty looks on their faces took off on July 31, with “When y’all sneaking upstairs at the party” written above it to match what appeared to be going on. Fans freaked at the idea that this could be what was actually happening when The Shade Room posted it to their Instagram account.

The post had over 108,000 likes just hours after going up, with many fans adding rows of smiling emojis to show off their happiness that Nicki and Drake looked like they were sneaking away for some special one on one time.”We see you Drake just don’t let Nas Catch you” one poster wrote, regarding Nicki’s past claim that she wanted to date the 43-year-old hip hop legend. Another commented, “I bet they sleep together all the time when they don’t have partners.” Hmm….that’s an interesting observation. One of our favorite responses was “I wonder where he’s hiding his tattoo of her,” about Drake’s habit of getting body art either with or of the ladies he loves.

These two are the best at playing “are they or aren’t they,” especially after Drizzy was caught admiring Nicki’s ample booty in a pic that she shared from before the soccer match. She was turned around to show off her jersey while her butt was barely covered up by a pair of super tiny pink shorts. The “Controlla” singer was seen noticeably bending over to check out her behind, and how can we blame him when it looks so good!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and Nicki should start dating? Or are they better as friends with possible benefits?