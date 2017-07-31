Principal Ballerina Misty Copeland is the new global spokesperson for Estee Lauder’s fragrance Modern Muse, in a stunning and inspiring new campaign. Click to watch the beautiful video below.

It only takes a few seconds to see how graceful, beautiful, and confident Misty Copeland, 34, can be. The ballerina is the new ambassador for the Modern Muse fragrance, and will appear in TV, digital, and print ads starting in August 2017. “I am so honored to represent Estée Lauder Modern Muse,” Misty said in a statement. “My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation. I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I perform. The Modern Muse campaign is the perfect way to see another side of my story.”

The short video above shows Misty dancing and teaching young girls, and it’s clear they are in awe of the accomplished dancer. Aerin Lauder, Style and Image Director of Estée Lauder, spoke about why Misty was the right fit for the fragrance: “Misty is the perfect representation of today’s modern muse. She is all about feminine strength, power, dedication and passion, and you see that in what she does every day, whether she is performing or inspiring the next generation of dancers. I think she is a wonderful role model and I am thrilled to welcome her to the Estée Lauder brand.” We think she’s an amazing representation!

Model Kendall Jenner has also been a face of the Modern Muse scent. The fragrance contains notes of jasmine, mandarin, fresh lily, vanilla, amber woods, and musk. The fragrance was first launched in 2013.

