Miley Cyrus Poses Topless In Bed & Shares The Sexy New Snap On Instagram

Miley Cyrus has been at the forefront of freeing the nipple, and she darn near did it again if it wasn’t for Instagram’s pesky nudity rules. We’ve got the pic of her topless in bed.

Oh that Miley Cyrus. Even before she became such a hippie chick, she’s always been a fan of going without clothes. The 24-year-old had a nice lazy day at home in bed with her dogs on July 31, and was hanging around topless with her precious pooches beside her. Because of Instagram’s strict no nudity rules, she had to cover up her right nipple with a graphic of flowers, while her beloved collie Emu’s head was propped up along her left side. Her wind catcher tattoo on the right side of her ribcage is on full display as she reached her arm up to take the selfie.

Miley loves being nude so much she did an entire music video in the buff with 2013 “Wrecking Ball.” While she’s definitely toned down her flesh-flaunting ways since becoming re-engaged to hunk Liam Hemsworth, 27, in 2016, she’s still got that itch to flaunt her goods. This time she did it in such a sweet and pure way — with her pups around her — that there’s really nothing sexual about it. It’s just good old clothes-hating Miley having a relaxing day off. She’s chilling so hard she isn’t even wearing any makeup! Click here for pics of Miley’s “Free the Nipple” campaign.

The singer once explained why she loves posting nude photos on Instagram, even if she has to cover up her private parts. She told Elle UK in 2015 that, “If you get your tits out, and they are all looking, then you can use that space to say something and get them to listen.” Right now she’s got her boob out to get our attention towards voting for her for “Malibu” video as Best Pop Video at the upcoming 2017 MTV VMAs, as she’s posted numerous Insta-pics over the last few days urging fans to make that selection. She’s also shared her political beliefs, saying that “Health care is a human right” when the U.S. Senate was voting on a bill that could have helped repeal Obamacare. In another post she spoke about how her heart was broken over President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender citizens serving in the U.S. military. So what’s a little boob pic for her fans here and there when she can also draw attention to causes she holds near to her heart!

