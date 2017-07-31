Racism, The L-Bomb & More: 9 Craziest Moments During ‘Men Tell All’

As always, things got intense on ‘Men Tell All,’ and just in case you missed it, we’ve round up all the moments everyone is talking about.

Here’s a little break down — in no specific order — of the biggest moments of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special.

DeMario Attempts To Explain His Ex-Girlfriend Situation

The moment that Chris Harrison brought up the basketball date where DeMario’s ex showed up, DeMario flipped out, claiming that they never dated and she was just a “side chick.” His words not mine. Chris then said DeMario had said he had a relationship with Lexi but was now backtracking on that and changing his story. “Facts are facts. It was a set up,” he said. While many of the guys got on the DeMario-bashing train, both Whaboom and Dean stood up for him, agreeing that while he’s “made some dumb choices” but isn’t a bad person — he’s not like Lee. Yikes!

Chris Harrison Brings Out Kenny’s Daughter, McKenzie

It was hard not to get choked up watching Kenny and his daughter reunite! Since Kenny’s birthday was the day after the taping, ABC sent them to Disneyland together. Seriously, is Chris Harrison Santa?

Kenny V. Lee V. The Van

One of the most dramatic storylines of the season was Kenny and Lee going head-to-head, multiple times. However, they both got the chance to explain what happened. Kenny admitted Lee didn’t come off racist to him on the show, but was very offended that he’d call him “aggressive,” and tell Rachel that he pulled him out of a van. To that, Lee spoke up. “It did not happen. He did not pull me out of a van. When I get nervous, I talk too much. I should have taken the high road,” he said. “I let me personal feelings get in the way of what could have been a great friendship.”

Lee & DeMario Had A Stronger Friendship Than We Knew About

This was a surprising moment: while all the men in the house were going up against Lee, DeMario spoke up, saying that after the drama he had dealt with after the show (the Corinne scandal that wasn’t mentioned at all), Lee was the first one to call him and say he was there if he needed anything. Who would have thought?

Lee’s Racist Tweets

Most of the Men Tell All special was based on the tweets Lee had sent before the show, comparing the KKK to the NCAAP. Once he took the hot seat, everyone came after him and really just wanted him to admit he was a racist. DeMario, one of Lee’s friends, stood up and yelled, “That’s f-king blasphemy. That’s stupid bro… Do you know what that is? I want to sit you down and give you History 101 because that’s stupid!” Ultimately, he apologized, explained he had a lot to learn and that yes, he needed to be educated in certain levels. He also said that tweet was only half a tweet — the next day he did tweet that he was against racism. But ultimately, the men made up with him; he really did seem sorry, admitted he was inconsiderate and ignorant and what he said was wrong.

Lee & Kenny hug it out

Yes, really — that happened.

Rachel Tells Dean She Did Love Him

Dean finally got the chance to speak to Rachel for the first time after she left him absolutely crushed. He was very honest and admitted he was confused why she said she was falling in love with him, and then sent him home. To that, she said she was falling love with him. He wondered if it was just “words of consolation,” but she confirmed it wasn’t. “I did love you. I was falling in love with you,” she said.

Rachel Shades DeMario

When Chris brought up DeMario, she literally answered with, “Who?” She then told him he should have just been honest and upfront. But they actually seemed to have a pretty good friendship now.

Rachel Tells Off Lee

This was the moment many were waiting for — and it paid off to wait! After pretty much bashing him, she added, “I hope that in watching it back, you realize that you were a part of something so great… but in case you didn’t, you can exit stage left and meet me back stage and I’d be more than happy to give you a lesson in black history, women’s rights and gay rights.”

