Jeremy Meek’s Ex Melissa Loves That He’s Getting Trolled After He Broke Her Heart

What goes around, comes around! Haters are coming out of the woodwork to diss Jeremy Meeks for leaving his wife to be with Chloe Green. For obvious reasons, his ex Melissa doesn’t mind that he’s getting trolled for breaking her heart! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Jeremy Meeks, 33, is feeling the heat! Fans have enjoyed watching the hot felon’s rise to fame — until he was spotted packing on the PDA with TopShop heiress Chloe Green, 26. Jeremy disabled his Instagram comments on July 30, since people were coming from all sides to diss him for leaving his loving wife Melissa Meeks, 38. She was the most heartbroken about his new romance, but she’s relieved to see that fans feel the same about him moving on so quickly! “She is still trying to find her footing after getting rocked by Jeremy and his PDA filled relationship with Chloe,” a source close to Melissa tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s broken her heart.”

“She feels like she’s been left shattered, trying to pick up the pieces of her life while he’s out flaunting his new relationship without a care,” our insider revealed. “The one thing keeping her going is the love and support she’s getting — not just from her family and friends but from the friends she never new she had. All the strangers out there who read about her story and have sent her words of encouragement. It’s meant the world to her. And if those same people send him nasty messages and call him out for all the horrible things he’s done then well…she’s happy about that. She hopes it hurts.”

Jeremy was first spotted cozying up to Chloe on a yacht in Turkey, while soaking up the rays on the Mediterranean Sea. The two continued their flirtatious display with pool dates and he legally filed for separation from Melissa one weekend after the pics of him kissing Chloe went public. Melissa opened up about her devastation with a meme on July 27. “I fed mouths that talked s*** about me,” it read. “I wiped tears from the same people that caused mine. Picked up people who tried to knock me down. Did favors for those who couldn’t do s*** for me.” Hopefully, time will heal all wounds!

