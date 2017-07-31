‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap — Ray J Opens Up About His Struggle To Conceive A Child With Princess

Ray J is happier than ever with Princess, but reveals their struggle to conceive on the July 31 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ As a result, he makes a wager with Safaree and A1 on who has the highest sperm count!

Baby-making time? Ray J made his first appearance on the epic July 31 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood titled “Make It Count.” The singer gushed about his beautiful bride, Princess Love, and admitted that he’s still in marital bliss! Ray just got back from an exotic getaway to Europe and he’s got two things on his mind: making stacks and a bundle of joy with his wife. “Princess wants a baby but it ain’t happening,” he admitted about their struggle to conceive a child. To make light of the situation, Ray decides to make a wager with Safaree Samuels and A1 to see who has the highest sperm count. The loser has to collaborate with Hazel-E! Dun, dun, dun…

Brooke Valentine opens up about her relationship issues while catching up with Daniel “Booby” Gibson at the Sofitel Hotel. “No. No. No. It’s not what you think,” Brooke says. “Booby and I go way back to our H-town days. No one knows me like he does. So I just had to sit down and talk with him and get his take on all that is going on with this Marcus [Black] business. He knows my relationship with Marcus has been up and down.” Booby reveals that he thinks she deserves to be treated like a queen! “He’s jaw-jacking and telling her what she wants to hear,” he says in his confessional. “If Marcus was trill enough to understand in what he had with someone like Brooke, he’d be running down the aisle to make sure no one got their hands on that!”

Moniece Slaughter appears to be happier than ever with her new girlfriend A.D. Diggs. She revealed that A.D. makes her world go round, but she’s keeping the details to herself when it comes to her 7-year-old son. Moniece explained how she said A.D. was a great friend with her own unique style and Masika Kalysha totally supported her decision. Meanwhile, Zell Swag also told Masika about his heated altercation with Alexis Skyy while chilling on the beach. He joked about how a purse was even thrown at him. Clearly O-V-E-R hearing about her nemesis, Masika storms off at the mention of her name! She wasn’t happy to hear that he made up with Alexis either and it looks like they won’t be friends anymore, since he majorly dissed Masika.

Later, Miss Nikki Baby catches up with Chanel West Coast who is ready to get her music career on and popping! While living it up to the fullest at Chantel’s pool party, Nikki checks in with her girl, since they went to high school together. Miss Nikki Baby admits that she hasn’t heard any of Chantel’s songs, ironically at the bash celebrating her new single. Chantel keeps it cool by revealing how she’s still trying to take her music to the next level. After Nikki offers to hook her up with someone who she thinks can help, Chantel’s friend Jade walks up. It’s revealed that Jade is a paralegal that is hooking up with Marcus while helping him get a divorce. Watch out, Brooke!

Prepare for major nostalgia, since Safaree Samuels and Nikki later hold hands — but it looks like it’s strictly business for them at this point. She decides to introduce him to Chantel West Coast, who is ready to expand her fan base while pursuing her rap career! “This aint the first time I’ve pushed a pretty, young thing to the next level,” Safaree says, clearly talking about his ex of twelve years, super star Nicki Minaj. Safaree shows off his lyrical skills while meeting with the former Rediculousness star for the first time and she trusts in his abilities based on his track record! Could this be a dream team?

Shockingly, Marcus plays coy with Brooke and claims that he didn’t know his divorce papers weren’t correctly filed. Lyrica Anderson fills her in about Jade, after hearing the hot tea herself at Chantel’s party, so Brooke decides to take matters into her own hands. She’s going to look for receipts and get to the bottom of this! Meanwhile, her friend Booby is dealing with his own relationship struggles with Keyshia Cole, who confides in Too Short. (The rapper makes a cameo) and tells her to keep hustling, while raising their precious kid to be as great as her! He’s giving Keyshia some great advice.

At the end, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. The sperm count results are revealed and the doctor seems pretty uncomfortable about sharing the details with all three of them. They convince him to spill the beans, since they’re cool with it and there’s a wager involved. Who scored the top spot? A1 came in first place, with a staggering count of 75 million. Safaree came in second place with 43 million while Ray came in last with 9 million. The doctor said 15 million is normal, so Ray wants to do whatever it takes to “get [his] sperm up” so he can get Princess pregnant. He’s told to make life changes: no smoking, healthy eating, and exercise. Hopefully, it works out for the best!

