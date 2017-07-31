I Got A Long Bob For Summer Like Selena Gomez: Here’s Why I Love It

I’ve had the same haircut since I was approximately 15 years old, but when the thermostat hit 90 degrees, I decided it was time for a change. After just 45 minutes, I had a perfect long bob and was immediately in love!

I haven’t had short hair since I was about eleven, and back then it was a center-part situation with six blonde highlights slicing through my dark locks. Looking back, the zebra effect was not great, and the whole thing turned me off short haircuts for good. Or so I thought.

As the NYC days heated up this July, I found myself admiring short haircuts. After staring at photos of Selena Gomez, Tegan and Sara and Demi Lovato for a few hours, I made the decision. Like my second favorite salad place, I would become Chop’t.

I headed to Licari Cutler on 5th Avenue, and made my stylist Breno Miranda‘s day when I told him I was finally ready. (He’d been trying to get me to do something, anything interesting, for about two years now.) Impressively, he gave me my cut using only a straight razor. It was a little dramatic to see my hair falling away as he went to work, but I did not pass out or throw up, so that’s a plus.

Afterwards, the benefits were felt immediately. It was probably 85 degrees when I stepped outside the salon, and I automatically lifted my hand to move the sweaty hair away from my neck before I remembered: no more. I was a person with Short Hair now. On top of that, the blowdry took way less time than usual, and when I brushed my hair at the end of the day, it took maybe five seconds. Not sure what I’m going to do with all of this free time.

Here’s the before and after:

(Also, my favorite salad place is sweetgreen. It’s the best and everyone knows it.)

HollywoodLifers, would you get a short haircut? If you already have one, what do you love about it?