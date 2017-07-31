Liam Hemsworth & Rebel Wilson Share A Steamy Kiss In The Rain — Swoon Worthy Pics

What happens when two hot Australians meet in the rain? They make out, obviously! New pictures show Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson kissing — but it’s NOT what you think!

Can we please body swap with Rebel Wilson for a few days? She’s living her best life as she films a new movie in New York City with none other than Liam Hemsworth, 27. The pair have been spotted all throughout the Big Apple to shoot Isn’t It Romantic, but the latest pictures have us totally fangirling: they’re making out! In the pictures, Liam and Rebel appear to be taking a stroll together before he dips her back in a romantic fashion and plants a sexy kiss on her lips. They are standing in front of a green screen for the big moment as fake rain falls over them, so we can’t wait to see what this will look like on the big screen!

We also have to point out that both Liam and Rebel are dressed to the nine’s for this scene. It’s unclear what the occasion was in the film, but maybe it’s their first big date night? Either way, Rebel is stunning in a red off-the-shoulder gown that flows down to the floor. Her blonde hair is curled and pinned back on one side, giving her a glam beauty look. And Liam? Well, he looks fine as ever in a black suit with a thin tie over his white button down. We just love how he keeps his arm around Rebel at all times during the scene, too! So sweet.

Here’s the short synopsis for Isn’t It Romantic, which is due in theaters in 2019: A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

