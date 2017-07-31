Lee Garrett caused a lot of drama on this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ — and no one is going easy on him on the ‘Men Tell All’ special. Watch a sneak peek here!

Lee Garrett‘s storyline was a huge focus point on The Bachelorette, so it’s no surprise that everyone had questions for him on the Men Tell All special — and yes, those tweets were also brought up. You may remember that while the season was airing, someone dug up old tweets from Lee’s account that came off both sexist and racist. “What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has the sense of shame to cover their racist a– faces,” one tweet read. Another read, “Thousands sign petition to recognize #blacklivesmatter as a terrorist organization after Dallas.”

Additionally, many started calling him sexiest after he tweeted, “Guys… When is the last time YOU actually saw a pretty feminist? There is a reason for this,” and “Women were meant to hang around for a few seconds these days. Dogs are meant to stick around. Get a dog boys, get a dog.” So, what now? Well, he is getting grilled. It appears in this sneak peek that Lee apologizes for the way he acted in the house, but Anthony has a bigger question for him.

“I feel like you haven’t acknowledged what we’re trying to forgive you for, “ he says in this sneak peek. “You’re just saying, ‘I’ve been a bad person,’ but you’re not acknowledging the invisible racism in your mind. You may not be doing it intentionally, but I think it’s still motivating your actions. The racism that is engrained in your behavior is still pushing you to behave in a certain way toward Kenny, toward Eric, toward me — that you don’t even recognize.”

The men are all nodding along while Anthony is talking and they even stand and applaud after he finishes with, “So, are you acknowledging that — even if you did not intend it — are your actions motivated by racist thoughts that are implicitly embedded in your mentality? That’s the real question.”

Men Tell All airs tonight at 8PM ET on ABC.