What a chameleon! Kylie Jenner has managed to look just like every single one of her sisters, whether it’s matching outfits, hairstyles, and even sports cars. You won’t believe the striking resemblances!

Thank god for older sisters. They did all the hard work growing up, breaking many firsts with the parents (like a first tattoo) so the younger one could have it easier. They’d show their appreciation by stealing clothes from the older one’s closet just so they could be more like them. We’re not totally sure if Kylie Jenner had the same upbringing, but with such a large family with so many unique personalities and styles, we can’t blame her for copying. Isn’t imitation the sincerest form of flattery? The 19-year old has looked like the spitting image of Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian — and Kendall Jenner too.

Let’s talk about the Selfish author first since her and Kylie’s similarities outweigh all the rest. The lipkit creator has dyed her hair platinum blonde like Kim, rocked bangs like Kim, and posed on the cover of Paper Magazine like Kim. They’ve become so in sync that everyone in their family (and even the media) is calling the youngest of the group a mini-me version of Kim — and they both totally love it! Kylie is always gushing over her sisters and loves taking fashion advice from them. It appears the Kardashian/Jenner closet is always recycling looks from the past.

Kylie has stepped out in Kendall’s black jumpsuit designed by Steven Khalil, Kourtney’s ruffled Balmain dress to the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards (the only difference was the color), and continuously rocks the Yeezy brand just like her sisters to support Kanye West. There’s no question that Kylie takes after Kim the most, but with so many rotating hair colors and makeup tricks, she’s managed to look like everyone in her family! Well, maybe except Rob Kardashian.

