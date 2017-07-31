Kiiara payed tribute to Chester Bennington at Panorama Festival in NYC on July 30, giving an emotional performance of their collaboration ‘Heavy.’

Kiiara, 22, teamed up with Linkin Park and Chester Bennington in February for the hit single “Heavy,” and Panorama Festival marked the electropop singer’s first performance of the hit since Chester’s tragic suicide on July 20. HollywoodLife.com was present for the set, and it was absolutely emotional for both the crowd and Kiiara, who sang flawlessly despite the sad tension in the air.

“It’s been… a pretty rough week,” Kiiara said. “I don’t know what to say and there’s nothing really to say to make it better, but these next two songs are for Chester.” She and her two bandmembers took a seat on the stage as Linkin Park’s song “Battle Symphony,” played, and Kiiara then perfomed “Heavy” with the song’s music video projected on the screen behind her. It was the last song of the set, which ended a few minutes early.

Still, it seemed right to close with the intense track. “Most of my problems are problems that I cause myself. That’s what that song’s about — that time when you consciously look at that,” Chester told Music Choice of the song in February. “Once you acknowledge what it is, you can separate yourself from it and do something about it, as opposed to just being in it.” So heartbreaking.

When she was done, Kiiara exited the stage without ceremony. “Thank you, New York,” she told the crowd before leaving. You can watch Kiiara’s tribute above, and click through our gallery, attached, to see more photos from the fest.

