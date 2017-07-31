Kendall Jenner Shows Off Nipples In Sheer Floral Shirt & Proves She The Braless Queen

Dare to bare! Kendall Jenner is slaying the game with her fierce fashion sense, and she proved yet again that she’s the braless queen with her sexy outfit on July 31. Stepping out in a sheer floral top, Kendall was perfection!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is all about the “Free The Nipple” movement. As the new brand ambassador for Adidas Originals, she decided to rock her fiercest ensemble while stopping by the Manhattan location on July 31. The model wowed in a sheer floral top, completing her braless look with daisy duke shorts and a pair of chic pink heels. Kendall even rocked a Louis Vuitton fanny pack, so we wouldn’t be surprised if that fad came back! She was seen strutting her stuff while showing off her sexy style, keeping the bra-free trend alive and well. See pics of several A-list stars going braless, right here!

It’s only been one day since Kendall decided to ditch the undergarment! She went braless in a see-through red top and obviously slayed this summer’s hottest trend. It’s no flash in the pan, since her pal Bella Hadid, 20, is also nailing the look. Bella took the Big Apple by storm in her high-fashion get-up on July 31, opting for a black sheer shirt and pin-striped pants. She finalized her braless outfit with cherry-colored sunglasses and looked so comfortable. Many fans are wondering if they’re starting a feminist movement or just trying to pioneer a confidence-boosting trend. Either way, they’re killing it!

Kendall is one of many starlets sporting a pierced nipple and she’s gone braless on several occasions, during fun-filled shopping trips in Los Angeles and beach bashes in Mykonos. Even Bella Thorne, 19, loves to flaunt her piercings with her own skin-baring ensembles while taking the town. “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Kendall previously admitted in a candid post titled Free the Nipple. “I think its cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, its comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

