Kate Middleton Rewears Gorgeous White Coat From Baby Charlotte’s Christening

The Royal Recycler strikes again! Kate Middleton wore a stunning ivory coat on July 30 at a ceremony in Belgium and it looked so familiar! She wore the same coat back in 2015 at baby Charlotte’s Christening!



Kate Middleton always looks good and we especially love when she re-wears from her closet — it definitely makes our Monday morning a little less depressing when we choose a two-year old dress from our closet! Kate stepped out on July 30 in white while attending a ceremony honoring the 100th anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele. She attended the event in Ypres, Belgium alongside her husband Prince William. She paired the the Alexander McQueen coat-dress with a modern fascinator, and gray pumps. Kate wore large pearl earrings and a matching pearl brooch. She looked amazing, as usual!

Kate first wore this stunning, tailored coat at the Christening for her second child, Princess Charlotte, in 2015. She pushed a black stroller into the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on that very special day while wearing a white fascinator with feathers. She paired the look with nude, leather pumps and crystal earrings. The coat is so timeless and chic — you can’t even tell which photo is from 2017 and which is from 2015! That’s why we love Kate’s style so much — it’s so classic.

Kate’s makeup at the battle ceremony was a little more edgy than usual. She rocked a slight smokey eye, with a dark red color washing over her entire eyelid. There was a dark eyeliner defining her gorgeous eyes and mascara to accentuate her lashes. Her lips were kept neutral and pink and she did rock her signature blush. The makeup was still very subdued and classy, but a little more than she usually wears! We loved it!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kate Middleton’s white coat in Belgium?