Kate Hudson Looks Totally Badass Rocking Shaved Head On Dirt Bike Excursion

Slay, Kate Hudson! The actress recently shaved her head for a movie role, and she looked like an absolute queen while showing it off in this new Instagram pic!

Kate Hudson, 38, is totally owning her new buzz cut! Over the weekend, the 38-year-old rode dirt bikes with her son, Ryder, and boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and she proudly flaunted her new ‘do in an Instagram pic from the outing. Along with her shaved head, Kate rocked dark sunglasses and her dirt bike gear in the photo, making her look more badass than ever. The actress is currently working on a new movie with Sia, which is why she had to get rid of her locks, and fans were totally shocked when she was first photographed with her new hairstyle earlier this month. After the photos surfaced, Kate shared a still from the movie on Instagram with the caption, “Freedom.” She’s clearly liking the look!

Meanwhile, this photo doesn’t only prove Kate knows how to rock a buzz cut, but it also shows that her relationship with Danny is going strong! The pair’s relationship was confirmed back in mid-March after photographers caught them making out, and since then, they haven’t been shy about flaunting the romance. In May, they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Kate’s mom, Goldie Hawn’s, film, Snatched, and they looked absolutely adorable while sharing a kiss on the red carpet. In June, they made the relationship Instagram official, and the rest is history!

Recently, a magazine report surfaced claiming that Kate is actually pregnant with a third child, too. However, dirt biking while pregnant probably isn’t the safest bet, and we haven’t seen any sign of a bump in the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star’s recent pics, so we’re not going to jump to conclusions just yet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kate Hudson’s buzz cut?