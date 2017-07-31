Kailyn Lowry Praying Chris Lopez Has ‘Change Of Heart’ & Wants To Be A Dad After Baby’s Born

Kailyn Lowry is just days away from giving birth to her third child, but unfortunately, her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, has shown no interest in being a hands-on father. Kailyn, however, is hoping that changes.

“Kailyn [Lowry] is praying that Chris [Lopez] has a change of heart and he will want to be a dad after the baby is born. Kailyn’s own father upped and left when she was really young, so she knows what it’s like to grow up without a dad, and she really doesn’t want the same for her baby. Chris has said he wants nothing to do with Kailyn or his child, but she’s hoping against hope that he will change his mind once he sees photos of the baby. Kailyn doesn’t have any desire to get back with Chris romantically, but she thinks it’s really important for their child to have him in his or her life. The thought of her baby having to grow up without a father to guide and love him or her absolutely breaks Kailyn’s heart,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Recently, Kailyn took a bizarre test to find out the gender of her baby, and if you believe this old wives’ tale, then it looks like she’s expecting a baby girl. So if Chris chooses to not be in the child’s life, then he’s potentially missing out on raising a beautiful baby girl. And that makes us sad, because we all know how much girls adore their fathers. Kailyn doesn’t want her potential daughter to go through the same upbringing she experienced. She’s even angry with Chris for not wanting to be a part of their baby’s life.

“She’s still very, very angry with Chris but she’s trying not to let those emotions take over,” another Teen Mom insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to stay happy and positive for her kids, she hates it when they see her crying. She’s not letting her anger take over but she’s certainly not going to let Chris just skate away on this.”

