Joseline Hernandez Vs. Estelita Quintero: Which ‘L&HH’ Star Slays With Risque Lingerie Pics?

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars Joseline Hernandez and Estelita Quintero came to slay in similar, sexy lingerie pics on Instagram. We can’t decide — whose hot pic do you love the most? Vote!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Estelita Quintero, 36, are matching lingerie queens on Instagram! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars always bring their sexy A-game, but when they strip down to lingerie, it’s next level. Though they’re enemies on their hit Vh1 reality show, they’re actually more alike than they think. Just look at these badass ladies!

Estelita posted a sweet, but sexy pic to Instagram on July 30 from her hosting gig in Atlanta. She captioned the pic, “No photoshop on this waist 😛I ripped my stocking 😒 #PanamanianGoddess The Only One #DZ hosting @venueatlanta”. Who cares if she ripped her stocking? The Panamanian Goddess rocked a very Fifty Shades of Grey look for the event, wearing a lace eye mask, a lace bra, lace underwear, and thigh-high stockings hooked to a garter belt. Needless to say, she’s never looked better. What really makes the look is how casually she’s posing. She knows she looks good!

The pic is similar to one Joseline posted in May, if only for their showgirl-esque lingerie. Joseline opted for skintight, black, high-waisted leggings, and only tassels on her chest. No bra, no problem. “I’m just A show Girl 😏 Don’t be mad at me Be mad at your self.” she wrote. Message to Estelita, her romantic rival?

Estelita is Stevie J’s new protege, and their closeness is rubbing Joseline the wrong way. On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Stevie’s been spending a lot of time with Estelita, and as a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Joseline thinks she’s out to steal her man! Whether or not that’s true is yet to be seen.

