Jordin Sparks Dating Fitness Guru Dana Isaiah — See Adorable Pics Of The Couple

Aww! Jordin Sparks is finally moving on, following her heartbreaking split with Sage The Gemini in February 2016. She’s now dating self-described fitness enthusiast Dana Isaiah, and he’s super hot! See pics here.

A couple that sweats together, stays together, right? That seems to be the case for American Idol Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks, 27, and her rumored new man, fitness enthusiast Dana Isaiah, 25! They’ve been showing each other lots of love on Instagram and we’re living for it. This new romance comes a little more than a year after Jordin broke things off with Sage The Gemini, so that’s why we’re happy to see that Jordin’s found love again. She’s such a gorgeous woman — she deserves nothing but the best. And based on the new pics the couple has been posting online, it looks like she has that!

Oh, and did we mention Dana also models? Yes, we know — that’s not too surprising, considering he’s built like a Greek god! But, of course, looks aren’t everything. We’re more pleased to see that Jordin and Dana seem to get along very well together. As we mentioned before, they work out together — which is evidenced by a number of Instagram videos they’ve posted. But they’ve also gone to the beach together, mastered Snapchat filters together, and packed on some hot PDA for the camera on multiple occasions.

While posting a photo of them on Instagram, Jordin captioned it: “Grateful for you.” And Dana explained his feelings for Jordin through the following lyrics: “Don’t you know that I choose you over anybody else. When you’re not around it’s just bad for my health. I’m good on my own, but with you I’m something else.You’re telling me to choose up, but I already choose you.” Excuse us while we catch our breath. In the meantime, tell us, how are we supposed to breathe with no air?

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Jordin Sparks dating Dana Isaiah? Look through the gallery of photos, and then, tell us how you feel below!