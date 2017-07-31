Jessica Biel’s Returning To TV After 20 Years — More ’90s Stars We Want Back On TV

Jessica Biel is paving the way! Following her success on ‘7th Heaven,’ she made a shift to film. Now, she’s returning to TV in ‘The Sinner,’ and we’re hoping these stars follow in her footsteps.

At 35, Jessica Biel has been acting for 21 years, but hasn’t been the star of a hit TV show since 2006. She starred as Mary Camden in 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2003, then returned for the finale in 2006. She’s been busy since — she’s starred in dozens of hit films, married a super star and had an adorable baby. But now, she’s returning to TV in USA’s limited series The Sinner. And that big return really got us thinking — who else could, and should, return?

The nineties presented us with so many huge stars on television, but many have since moved on — some to film, others to ditching acting altogether. So, this is our plea to bring that back. Some you may fondly remember; ie., David Gallagher, who played Mary’s little brother Simon on 7th Heaven. He’s made some TV cameos since, but hasn’t landed a huge leading role — and it’s time.

Then there’s Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who was the star of Home Improvement, and covered every teen magazine in the nineties. However, he decided to walk away from the fame; he did small cameos on 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and reunited with Tim Allen briefly on Last Man Standing, but has made it clear that he wanted to try out a normal life after being famous for so long (he started acting at age eight!). Regardless, we’d love to see him back on TV.

HollywoodLifers, which stars from the nineties do you want to see back on the silver screen? Click through our gallery above, or through the link here, to see our wish list! Then let us know in the comments below.