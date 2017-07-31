Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Continue To Flaunt Their Love As The Most Picture-Perfect Couple

Okay, this is adorable. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stopped to strike a pose in front of the famous ‘love’ statue to show us that theirs is real!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, are definitely not shy when it comes to putting their romance on display. While enjoying the weekend together in their mutual hometown of New York City, the powerful pair stopped to pose for a sweet picture that was totally Instagram-worthy. In the picture, which Alex posted on his account on Sunday, July 30, the couple are posing with the red ‘love’ statue! Jennifer is seated in the front, looking super chic in an all-white outfit. Meanwhile, Alex kept it a little more casual in a black t-shirt and white jeans as he leaned on the giant ‘E’. We are obsessed with these two!

Alex and Jennifer are basically the definition of “couple goals” in this photo, aren’t they? Couples everywhere must be super jealous of their Instagram skills, too! Not only is this photo sweet, but it’s the perfect Insta-pic to post. Both Jennifer and Alex look amazing, they are perfectly posed, and the weather was definitely on their side with the sun shining brightly down on them. It’s the photo most couples will try to reenact going forward when they see the ‘love’ sign for themselves, but very few will be able to compare. Maybe J.Lo and A-Rod could share some tips on creating cute Instagram pics to show off their perfect relationship? We’ll wait!

