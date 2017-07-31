Beyonce & JAY-Z ‘Brought To Tears’ As Baby Twins Start Smiling For 1st Time — Sweet Details

Beyonce & JAY-Z’s twins have reached a new milestone! HL learned exclusively that Rumi & Sir Carter have officially learned how to smile, and their adorable moment of happiness brought the entire fam closer — aw!

Talk about one happy family! Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, could not feel luckier to be parents to newborn twins Rumi and Sir Carter. And although the little ones are just over a month old, they’re already reaching exciting milestones — with their proud parents gushing over them all the way. The latest? The bundles of joy just started smiling, and apparently the cuteness is too much to bear! Click here to see pics of celebs fangirling over Beyonce & JAY-Z’s twins.

“Beyonce is excited and could not be more happy,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her twins are starting to show their first real smiles and they could not be cuter. The girl, Rumi, smiled first a few days ago and then her brother, Sir, smiled shortly after that.” What a sweet moment! Apparently it was one for the books too, as our source claims the entire Carter fam couldn’t help beaming with pride once they saw the twins’ smiles. But they also cried tears of joy! How precious is that?

“The smiles were contagious because the whole family, Beyonce and Jay, who were there together for the special moment, both erupted in tears and smiles too,” our insider added. “It was the first of many more special moments to come for the new members of the family.” The artists have already released Rumi and Sir’s first pic, but we can’t wait to not only see more of the adorable twins, but to witness some of their milestones along with Bey and Jay!

Hopefully we’ll get to do that sooner rather than later, as Queen B is reportedly coming out with a documentary that will chronicle the last two years of her life — including her marriage troubles and second pregnancy. Maybe there’ll even be footage of the twins! The docu-film is apparently the subject of a bidding war between HBO and Netflix, with a tweet from The Beyhive Team, claiming that whoever ends up scoring the flick will be releasing it towards the end of 2017.

But docu-film or not, Beyonce and Jay are loving all the craziness of raising twins alongside their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, 5. They’re even trying to “embrace” the sleepless nights. “There’s definitely a lot less time for sleep when you are the mother of newborn twins, luckily for Beyonce though she has never needed a lot of sleep time, plus Jay really helps out a lot, and they have a whole staff too,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “Beyonce and Jay keep telling themselves that it will get easier, but in the meantime they’re just embracing the craziness, and thanking God that they have each other to lean on.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you dying to see more pics of Rumi and Sir?