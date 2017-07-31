Jasmine Washington Desperate For Kirk Frost To Support Her & Baby Financially — See Demands In Court Docs

Jasmine Washington is asking Kirk Frost to pay child support to help her raise his alleged son, Kannon, as she cannot afford to by herself. See her plea in the court documents!

Jasmine Washington, 27, started seeking child support from Kirk Frost, 48, back in January and it wasn’t until the beginning of July that he even acknowledged her petition. HollywoodLife.com has obtained court documents Jasmine filed in a superior court in Georgia that show she is desperately seeking financial assistance to help her in the “adequate maintenance and support” of her and Kirk’s alleged 1-year-old son, Kannon Mekhi Washington. The documents show she is requesting: temporary and permanent custody of the child; that the court order Kirk to take a paternity test; and that Kirk pay her child support and her attorney’s fees. Check out the documents in the gallery above!

Jasmine, who presently claims to have zero sources of income, is requesting she and Kirk share the cost of child care, extracurricular activities and uncovered medical or dental expenses for Kannon. She also requests that Kirk receive no court-ordered visitation in excess of 90 days. In the documents, Jasmine alleges that Kirk gave her financial assistance between Sept. 1, 2015 and Oct. 31, 2016 (approximately the time span of their relationship). Kannon was born in July 2016. Jasmine claims that Kirk assisted her in moving into a new home, paid some of her bills, gave her money for personal use, and even provided her with a car during that time. However, she said that since she broke off their relationship in Oct. 2016, he has failed to acknowledge paternity and give any financial assistance to her or Kannon. He also took the car back.

The reality TV star claims that because Kirk encouraged her to be dependent on him throughout that time to “induce her to stay in relationship with him” she is now unemployed and cannot care for Kannon and has been “held up to public ridicule through various media outlets” during their paternity drama. She then points out that Kirk has the “financial capacity” to support her and Kannon through the money he makes on Love & Hip Hop and his other earnings. She lists his income at $10,000 a month on a child support worksheet and says she’s got a “severe disadvantage in her financial ability to protect her interests and the interests of her minor child.”

Jasmine requests that Kirk pay $5,000 in interim attorney’s fees so that she can continue with her court case against him. She lists her own monthly expenses at $4,059, and claims to pay $1,456 a month to creditors. She claims a 2011 Range Rover (worth $25,000, but with $40,000 still due on it) and $3,000 in furniture as her assets. She is requesting $5,515 a month to pay for rent, her car, clothing, child care and diapers. According to the child support worksheet, the presumptive amount of financial assistance Kirk will be required to pay if paternity is proven is $2,047.89 a month. The documents then state multiple dates on which Kirk was unable to be served the papers and then finally his acknowledgment of the service and submitting to the jurisdiction to the Georgia courts. Yikes! We have no idea what will happen next.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the child support case Jasmine is bringing against Kirk? Let us know below!