Will Kourtney Kardashian Reunite With Scott Disick After Forgiving Him For Wild Party Spree? Afraid He’ll ‘Disappoint’ Her

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick about to kiss and make up? An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the couple is turning a new leaf after his partying, but she may still be afraid of a relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 33, share three adorable children and one seriously complicated relationship. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were in an on-again, off-again relationship for years before officially calling it quits in 2015. Though there have been rumors they might be reconciling because of the recent trip the family took to Nantucket, during which Scott was reportedly able to smooth things over with Kourt after weeks and weeks of crazy partying, a source close to her tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY too much damage has been done for them to mend their fractured romance.

“She wants nothing more than to have him live by his word, but she still has it at the back of her mind that he will disappoint her,” the insider said. “Kourt needs to have him in her life because of the kids since they always ask for him, but she still thinks he will mess up again. She hopes not, but he has disappointed her before so she expects it again.” Click here to see pics of Scott partying in Miami with other women.

It looks like just because Kourtney has reportedly forgiven him for his wild party spree and they are looking to co-parent together, doesn’t mean they will ever be together again romantically. Instead they’ve moved on to how they will go forward as a united front for Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. Kourtney laid down the law for Scott, telling him the partying needs to stop and she will not tolerate his jealousy while she’s dating other people, according to a new TMZ report.

