Bella Hadid & Daniel Chetrit: The Truth About Their Relationship After Her Breakup

Bella Hadid and DJ Daniel Chetrit sure looked cozy while spending time together in New York City over the weekend, but are they dating? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on the pair’s relationship status!

It doesn’t look like Bella Hadid, 20, is moving on to a new relationship after her October split from The Weeknd, 27, jsut yet! Although the supermodel was photographed with her arms wrapped around DJ Daniel Chetrit on July 28, a source close to Bella tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the duo’s relationship is strictly platonic. “Bella and Daniel have been close friends for ages, but there’s nothing romantic going on,” our insider dishes. “They’re just really good friends, period. Daniel has always been there for Bella and he was a great shoulder to cry on after her breakup from The Weeknd.” The source adds that Bella and Daniel have a lot of mutual friends, and she considers him to be a “big brother.”

DJ Daniel has previously been photographed hanging out with stars like Kendall Jenner, 21, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, so clearly, he and Bella run in the same circles. “Everyone would love if something [romantic] developed between [Bella and Daniel],” our insider adds. “But right now, he’s strictly in the friend zone.” Still, the pair spent a bunch of time together in New York City over the weekend — after their PDA-filled night out on the 28th, they reunited for a morning coffee run on July 30, and looked to be having a blast with one another.

Meanwhile, Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, definitely has moved on from their breakup — he’s totally smitten with his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 24, who he’s been dating since January. It’s probably not easy for Bella to see these two so blissful together, but we love that she’s embracing her single status and living her best life regardless!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Daniel would make a cute couple?