‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Script & More Reportedly Leaked Online After HBO Hack

Uh oh. A ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 script and episodes of other HBO shows have reportedly been leaked onto the internet after a shocking HBO hack. Get the details here!

Hackers have reportedly put upcoming episodes of a few HBO shows, including Ballers and Room 104, and the script for the Aug. 6 episode of Game of Thrones online, according to our sister site Variety. The hackers have reportedly gotten their hands of 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO. The network has released the following statement: “HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us.

HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler sent the following email to employees: “I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully.”

The hackers have also said that more leaks are “coming soon,” according to EW, who first reported the news. Oh, no! An anonymous email was sent to reporters about the hack on July 30. “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening,” the email said. “What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

This isn’t the first time HBO has been hit with a cyberattack. The first four episodes of Game of Thrones season 5 were leaked online before the show’s premiere after DVDs were set to press. Since then, HBO has not sent episodes in advance in order to prevent spoilers. Pictures of Jon Snow’s death scene were also leaked online before the season 5 finale aired in 2015. One Reddit user claimed to know the entire season 7 plot back in Oct. 2016. Can’t these hackers just leave HBO alone? Geez! We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is just the beginning of the HBO hack attack? Let us know!