Gwen Stefani, 47, Shows Off Bikini Body & Washboard Abs Without Blake Shelton On The Beach

Gwen Stefani showed off her killer figure on the beach in California wearing a bikini, Daisy Dukes, and loads of accessories. Can you believe she’s 47? Just take a look at her flatter than flat abs!

She’s an Orange County girl! Gwen Stefani, 44, returned to her hometown in Southern California to spend some time at the beach. In a rare occurrence, Gwen was without her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 40, despite the fact that they’ve been attached at the hip since they started dating a year ago! Her kids weren’t with her, either. Gwen knows that you don’t need a man around to look good. In fact she looked better than ever on her fun beach outing, wearing just a bikini top and incredibly tiny denim cutoffs. CLICK HERE to see Gwen’s bikini pics!

Talk about a homecoming! Gwen strolled the sand on July 30 in Newport Beach, a ritzy town very close to where she grew up (Anaheim), and took the opportunity to show off her beautiful bikini body. Gwen rocked a triangle, multi-colored bikini top with literally the smallest pair of cutoffs we’ve ever laid eyes on. The ensemble flaunted her washboard abs and long, toned legs. There are no words to describe how flat Gwen’s stomach is!

She did not skimp on the accessories, either. Gwen’s typical beachwear apparently includes a flannel, despite the average 90 degree heat in SoCal. She also wore a baseball cap, gauzy poncho, hoop earrings, and tons of layered necklaces. She carried an oversized beach bag topped with pom poms, too. We guess she didn’t have any plans to go in the water that day!

