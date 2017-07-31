Gianni Versace’s Former Lover Slams ‘American Crime Story’: It’s ‘Ridiculous’

Gianni Versace’s former lover, Antonio D’Amico, will NOT be watching the upcoming season of ‘American Crime Story,’ which focuses on Versace’s shocking murder. In a new interview, Antonio calls the portrayal of Versace’s murder ‘ridiculous!’

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will be focused on the tragic death and murder of esteemed fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was killed in 1997 at his Miami home. Antonio D’Amico, 58, Gianni’s lover at the time, was the first person to find the designer’s body on the steps of his mansion. Antonio, who is being portrayed by Ricky Martin, 45, in the series, has seen photos from production and is not happy about the portrayal of Gianni’s murder. “The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous,” Antonio told The Guardian’s The Observer. “Maybe it’s the director’s poetic license, but that is not how I reacted. There has been so much written and said about the murder, and thousands of suppositions, but not a trace of reality.”

Antonio reveals the way he reacted is very different than how it will play out on TV. “I felt as if my blood had turned to ice,” he said after hearing gunshots at Gianni’s Miami mansion. He and Versace’s butler went outside to figure out what was going on. “The house had stained glass windows so we couldn’t see what had happened from inside, so we had to open the gate. I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn’t see any more.”

Antonio admits that he doesn’t plan on watching the new season of American Crime Story, but he would be happy to talk with Ricky about his relationship with Gianni. The new season of the hit anthology series is set to air on FX in 2018. Edgar Ramirez, 40, is playing Gianni, while Penelope Cruz, 43, is playing Gianni’s sister, Donatella Versace, 62, and Darren Criss, 30, is playing Versace’s killer, Andrew Cunanan.

