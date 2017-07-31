Garth Brooks’ Daughter Gets Engaged At His Concert — See The Sweet Video

OMG! Allie Brooks, daughter of legendary country crooner Garth Brooks, just got engaged at her dad’s concert. This video will have you in tears!

Allie Brooks, 21, got the surprise of a lifetime while backstage at her dad’s concert in Los Angeles, California, and thankfully there’s video to show for it. After her dad, Garth Brooks, surprised her by having his sold-out audience sing “Happy Birthday” to her, Allie went backstage to greet her boyfriend, Jonathan Roberts. After the two shared a kiss and a hug, Jonathan didn’t waste a moment before dropping down to one knee and proposing as cameras rolled. Allie was shocked as Jonathan presented her with an engagement ring, and through tears she said, “Yes. Yes!” As soon as Jonathan gets the ring on Allie’s finger he stands up and they immediately start to kiss. So sweet!

The best part about this proposal? Allie’s dad, Garth, can be heard singing in the background as he was still on stage performing for the crowd. “She’s Every Woman” is the song he’s singing, and it’s a slow, romantic ballad that set the perfect backdrop for Allie’s special moment. When Jonathan finally shared the good news on Facebook, he quoted the song by writing, “She’s anything but typical. She’s so unpredictable.” He also gushed over Allie by writing, “I’m beyond blessed to have this beautiful woman in my life.” We can’t help but wonder if Jonathan knows his proposal is officially listed at the top of Most Epic Proposals of All Time? Because it definitely, definitely is!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Allie’s epic proposal by Jonathan? Comment below, let us know!