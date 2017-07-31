‘Game Of Thrones’: That Detail You Probably Missed Between Daenerys & Jon Snow

Jon Snow and Daenerys’ first meeting was a lot to take in. Considering everything that went down on the July 30 episode of ‘Game of Thrones,’ you may have missed something pivotal that Dany said to Jon Snow.

When Jon Snow and Daenerys talk for the second time after their tense first meeting, the strain between them has lessened extensively. Jon Snow walks up to Daenerys as she watches her dragons fly around Dragonstone. “Amazing thing to see,” Jon Snow says to Dany about her dragons. She replies, “I named them for my brothers, Viserys and Rhaegar. They’re both gone now.”

Let’s back up a minute. Daenerys just casually mentioned Rhaegar’s name in Jon Snow’s presence! I believe this is the first time Rhaegar’s name has been said in front of Jon. If only Dany knew who she was talking about Rhaegar to! Both Daenerys and Jon Snow have absolutely no idea that Rhaegar is Jon Snow’s real father. If they did, their first meeting probably would have been a little less awkward.

Jon Snow seemed amazed with Dany’s dragons in the scene. Could he be one of the other dragon riders? Could he end up riding Rhaegal, the dragon named after his own father? Rhaegar’s prophecy in A Clash of Kings says “the dragon has three heads.” Many fans believe this to mean that there will be three dragon riders. There are theories that Jon Snow will be another one of dragon riders, along with Tyrion, who is a friend to the dragons.

During their first conversation inside the castle at Dragonstone, Daenerys also told Jon Snow that she was the “last Targaryen.” But she’s not! She’s looking her own nephew right in the face! Who else can’t wait until these two characters find out they’re family? Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

