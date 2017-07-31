Ciara & Son Future, 3, Visit Russell Wilson At Football Practice & It’s Absolutely The Cutest

Russell Wilson has THE cutest support system! Showing love for her man, Ciara visited the football stud during day 1 of training camp, & she brought along her adorable son. The 3 took the sweetest pics too — prepare to swoon!

After a summer vacay, Russell Wilson, 28, officially headed back to work on July 30. But lucky for him, he didn’t have to do it alone! Joining him on the field were Russell’s wife Ciara, 31, and Ciara’s son Future Wilburn, 3, whom the singer shares with her ex, rapper Future, 33. Ciara and Russell even took to Instagram to show off some adorable pics of the surprise visit, and our hearts are totally melting! Click here to see pics of some of Ciara and Russell Wilson’s cutest PDA moments.

In one snapshot, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is all smiles as he chats with Ciara and baby Future. In the photo, he lovingly rests his hand on top of the little man’s head, while in the next, Future is wearing Russell’s NFL helmet — SO precious! “Every Day I do it for you all. I thank Jesus and I’m forever grateful for my loving family. #Year6 in the @NFL 🙏🏾🏈,” Russell captioned the collage. Ciara also shared her own pic, captioning it, “Day 1. #TrainingCamp #GoHawks #3.” In it, she poses on the grass with her son sitting in her lap.

During the family’s summer break, Ciara and Russell took their kids — including newborn daughter Sienna, 3 months — on a fun-filled trip to China, where Russell ran a football camp for kids. Of course baby Future attended, and Russell even snapped a pic of him showing off his amazing football skills. “Already a Star. #China,” the professional athlete captioned the image, which was taken in Shanghai. Russell and Ciara tied the knot in July 2016, and welcomed their daughter together in April of this year.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable are these photos? Do you love seeing Russell with Ciara’s little boy?