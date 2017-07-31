Drake Bell Admits He’s Still Down For A ‘Drake & Josh’ Reunion After Drama With Josh Peck

There may have recently been drama between Drake Bell and Josh Peck…but that doesn’t mean a ‘Drake & Josh’ reunion show is out of the question! Here’s what Drake had to say about the possibility.

Drake Bell, 31, went OFF on social media when he found out he wasn’t invited to Josh Peck’s wedding in June, but despite all the shade he threw at his former co-star, he says there’s nothing but love between the two. So, is it still possible that we’ll get a Drake & Josh reunion special after all that drama? “You gotta talk to Peck, you gotta talk to Josh,” Drake told Entertainment Tonight. “I would love to do it, I would love to. I mean, I always say in this situation…I’m the John Lennon of the Beatles. If there’s time, if it’s in our schedules and it’s right, I would jump in a second.” He added that the chemistry he has with Josh on-set is “unattainable” in the entertainment industry, and that he hasn’t found an actor he’s liked working with as much in the years since the Nickelodeon show ended.

As for his rant about the wedding snub, Drake once again cleared the air about his feelings, and admitted that it was nothing more than a ‘sibling rivalry’ type fight. “We’ve been so close, it was just one of those things where, you know, I’d been talking to him and he’s been telling me about the engagement…and then I saw on social media…the wedding…and I didn’t hear about it [from him. So it was just one of those things where it was like, ‘You didn’t even tell me?!'” The 31-year-old revealed he wishes he called Josh instead of airing their drama out on Instagram and Twitter, and said there’s nothing but “brotherly love” between the guys.

Back in January, Drake told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the Drake & Josh cast has remained “very, very tight and very, very close,” and that they would “all love” to do some sort of reunion. Now, it looks like the ball is in Josh’s court to make it happen!

