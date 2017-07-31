Is DeMario Jackson Headed To ‘DWTS’ After ‘BiP’ Scandal? — ‘I Would Love It’

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star, DeMario Jackson is reportedly being considered for season 25 of ‘DWTS,’ and he’s totally down to do the show! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on what’s going on!

Dancing With The Stars producers are considering DeMario Jackson, 30, for season 25, TMZ reports. Production reportedly reached out to DeMario’s publicist weeks ago, and the Bachelor in Paradise star is being very vocal about wanting to do the show. “He was asked to do the show, and he is very much ready to have his story be told on Dancing With The Stars and have people’s memories of him be completely different then what some may think of him now,” a source close to DWTS tells HollywoodLife.com. “He wants to use the show as a place to show that he is a stand-up guy and would like to also use the show as a catalyst to start a acting career.”

DeMario is already talking about the rumor, too! “I would murder “Despacito” on the show,” DeMario told TMZ. “People don’t understand, I’m like a black Latin salsa dancer, so I would love it. If I got the opportunity to do Dancing With The Stars, I would 100% welcome it. It would be amazing to go out there and showcase a bit of my dancing skills and also my personality and try to have some fun.” He also added that he would love to make people smile during this “dark time.”

Nothing is set in stone yet for DWTS season 25. The new season is set to premiere on Sept. 18, so we should be finding out soon whether or not DeMario, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, will be heading to the ballroom! DeMario’s had one heck of a summer. He got caught up in a shocking sex scandal along with co-star Corinne Olympios, 25, in the first few days of filming season 4. Production came to an abrupt halt after two Bachelor In Paradise producers voiced concerns about a hookup between DeMario and Corinne that they believed she was too drunk to consent to. Warner Bros. launched a full-scale investigation regarding the misconduct allegations and concluded a few weeks later.

Bachelor In Paradise season 4 has resumed filming, but DeMario and Corinne are not returning for the full season. However, they will be sitting down with Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison, 46, to talk about the scandal that nearly destroyed the franchise.

