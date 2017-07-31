‘Men Tell All’: Dean Reveals He’s Had ‘Zero Correspondence’ With His Dad After Hometown Date

Dean was put in the hot seat on the ‘Men Tell All’ special this week, and the fan favorite got very honest about his time on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Dean Unglert, 26, and Rachel Lindsay‘s last date on The Bachelorette was at his home, with his father. It was the first time Dean had ever brought a woman home to meet his entire family in one house, and he hadn’t seen his father in two years. His dad had recently begun practicing the religion, Sikhism, and during the episode, everyone involved (and everyone watching) felt a whirlwind of emotion. However, Dean doesn’t have any regrets when it comes to bringing Rachel home.

“People have questioned whether or not I should have introduced Rachel to my family. I wouldn’t ask anyone to marry me without having a full idea of my family dynamic,” he told Chris Harrison during the Men Tell All special. “I wanted her to see the real side of everything. I was very true to myself and I don’t have anything to hide. I made the choice and my family made the choice and to be on the show and open up our family to the world.”

Since then, he admitted, he and his father have had “zero correspondence” with each other. “He’s texted the family group chat once to say the show was on, but that’s about it,” he added. “We’re working towards a resolution. I’m hoping he will take initiative and reach out.”

HollywoodLife.com caught up with Dean, who’s about to embark on another adventure on Bachelor in Paradise, and he admitted that with Rachel being there, it let him connect with his father. “I think that it allowed me to have a conversation with him that I wouldn’t have had otherwise. And had it not have been for her, I don’t think I could have gone in there,” he told us. “Even though I looked very nervous, I was more comfortable with her by my side than I could have been otherwise.”

