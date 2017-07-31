Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne & 8 More Celebs Who Tried To Sing Their Way Into Your Heart

Over the years, the likes of Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan have tried their hand at crashing the music scene! And they’re not the only ones! Here’s some more A-listers whose singing careers never took off.

With the arrival of Cara Delevingne‘s latest film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets came a pretty amazing surprise. It turns out the 24-year-old does some singing on the space adventure’s soundtrack! That’s right! Cara took a crack at singing and we have to say…we’re pretty impressed! The arrival of what could be a second (for third?) career for the stunner got us wondering: what other celebs have also tried their hand at singing? It turns out the list is long! So…here’s some people we know you’ve heard of who attempted to break into music, even though it didn’t exactly pan out.

Kim Kardashian has conquered several industries: TV, fashion and makeup. So why not attempt to get paid to sing?! In 2011, the now-36-year-old commissioned the Dream to produce one song for her titled “Jam (Turn It Up).” The club track never brought her the feverish fandom that reality TV did, but now it’s a terrific time capsule for that chapter of Kim’s career. Such is also definitely true for Kim’s onetime BF Paris Hilton, 36, who dropped an entire album in 2006 called Paris. The record’s first single, a playful reggae track titled “Stars Are Blind” was well received but, sadly, overall the album never found an audience.

The best actors found stardom by delivering some incredible performances. So it’s only natural that some of them could make great singers! However, making that transition is no easy task and it’s gotten the best of everyone from Eddie Murphy to Jennifer Love Hewitt to Lindsay Lohan! Yes, Lindsay released an album! Remember her feisty single “Rumors” in 2004?! It’s time to revisit that gem. And let’s not forget Bruce Willis‘ brief turn as an R&B singer, or when Jada Pinkett-Smith fronted a metal band. Both really happened! Now, although they might not have made it as singers, they took a chance on something and gifted us some strangely memorable tunes in the process! Head here to see more celebs who attempted to break into music!

