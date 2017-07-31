Kate Hudson & More Perfectly Troll Anthony Scaramucci After Trump Fires Him — Epic Tweets

Celebrities and voters are trolling Anthony Scaramucci hard after he was fired from his White House role just 10 days after taking the job. Kate Hudson, Billy Eichner and more are freaking out online.

Is there anything better than knowing Anthony Scaramucci got fired from his new role as White House communications director after just 10 days on the job? Scaramucci packed in as much scandal as possible in those few days, including saying that Steve Bannon “sucked his own d*ck” and that former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus is a “f*cking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”Lovely! The very colorful communications director stormed into the White House the same day Sean Spicer resigned, and rubbed too many people the wrong way. That included President Donald Trump; even he thought that Scaramucci was taking things too far.

Scaramucci was an instant online target as soon as he entered the public eye. Many saw his hiring as the latest misstep in the Trump administration’s ragtag group of unqualified department heads. Scaramucci had no prior communications experience; he was a Wall Street executive and huge Trump campaign donor. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in the daily press briefing on July 31 that “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

Sure, buddy! By the way, General John Kelly has been the chief of staff for just a matter of days after Trump pushed Priebus out of office. Celebrities like Kate Hudson, Chrissy Teigen, and more had the best responses to this weird disaster. Kate gets the most points by using the poster for her romcom How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to troll Scaramucci. Just take a look at more responses:

OMG he's gonna replace Scaramucci with OJ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 31, 2017

too mooch too soon… — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 31, 2017

lol this fucking dumpster fire — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2017

When you say I love you too soon and he freaks out and breaks up with you pic.twitter.com/PpkSTEPkTy — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) July 31, 2017

I've gotta say, @Scaramucci, I've stood in line at Space Mountain longer than your stint in the White House. — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci is leaving the white house to spend more time not with his family — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 31, 2017

FYI, if you bought milk the day #Scaramucci was hired, it's still good. — Sean (@OurIronLung) July 31, 2017

I did the math, and #Scaramucci lasted for exactly 2,400 plays of Bohemian Rhapsody. — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) July 31, 2017

Moochie died on his way back to his home planet. pic.twitter.com/xSNZmlf0gX — Gabby Hayes (@RealGabbyHayes) July 31, 2017

Contact your doctor if your erection lasts longer than Scaramucci. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) July 31, 2017

Of course just when I finally learn how to spell Scaramucci. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 31, 2017

THE MOOCH IS LOOSE. So Anthony Scaramucci MISSED THE BIRTH OF HIS CHILD for a job that lasted less than two weeks. pic.twitter.com/3ZCmN18NxQ — Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) July 31, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you find it funny that Scaramucci already left the White House? Let us know!