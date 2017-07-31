Tweets
Kate Hudson & More Perfectly Troll Anthony Scaramucci After Trump Fires Him — Epic Tweets

Celebrities and voters are trolling Anthony Scaramucci hard after he was fired from his White House role just 10 days after taking the job. Kate Hudson, Billy Eichner and more are freaking out online.

Is there anything better than knowing Anthony Scaramucci got fired from his new role as White House communications director after just 10 days on the job? Scaramucci packed in as much scandal as possible in those few days, including saying that Steve Bannon “sucked his own d*ck” and that former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus is a “f*cking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”Lovely! The very colorful communications director stormed into the White House the same day Sean Spicer resigned, and rubbed too many people the wrong way. That included President Donald Trump; even he thought that Scaramucci was taking things too far.

Scaramucci was an instant online target as soon as he entered the public eye. Many saw his hiring as the latest misstep in the Trump administration’s ragtag group of unqualified department heads. Scaramucci had no prior communications experience; he was a Wall Street executive and huge Trump campaign donor. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in the daily press briefing on July 31 that “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

Sure, buddy! By the way, General John Kelly has been the chief of staff for just a matter of days after Trump pushed Priebus out of office. Celebrities like Kate Hudson, Chrissy Teigen, and more had the best responses to this weird disaster. Kate gets the most points by using the poster for her romcom How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to troll Scaramucci. Just take a look at more responses:

