Dane Miller, 9-Year-Old Boy With Down Syndrome, Belts Out Whitney Houston Hit & It’s Everything

Meet Dane Miller, the boy who’s going viral after singing his heart out to Whitney Houston’s classic ‘I Have Nothing.’ Watch the video — which has 19 million views and counting — and just try not to smile!

Dane Miller, a 9-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is the star of a heartwarming video circulating the Interwebs, and it’s all thanks to his aunt Jeanne Miller, who captured the magic on film and uploaded it to Facebook on July 25. Check out the video of Dane doing his best Whitney Houston above!

After the video — which has melted more than a few hearts — went viral, Dane’s mom Danna explained to ABC News that Dane is a music lover, and considers Taylor Swift and Kidz Bop Kids among his favorites…along with Whitney Houston, of course. “It’s crazy, exciting and stressful all at the same time because my phone has been blowing up all day,” she said of the video of her son belting “I Have Nothing,” the 1993 hit from The Bodyguard, with all of his might. “I go and read the comments and they’re just so sweet.”

“When we had Dane, we didn’t know that he had Down syndrome, but it wouldn’t have mattered,” Danna continued. “He has been probably the biggest blessing of our lives. He is just so loving and joyful. He is what’s good about this world.” Aww!

“He is just very vibrant,” his aunt Jeanne also told ABC News. “He’s very high-functioning so if he hears music, it’s just something that sticks with him. He’s very proud [of the video]. He just smiles and giggles.” Dane also has a YouTube channel, so check that out here for more cuteness.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Dane’s skills? Watch and comment below!