Booby Tells Brooke She Deserves Better Than Marcus In ‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Teaser

Keep it moving! Brooke Valentine tells Daniel “Booby” Gibson all about her love life woes in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the July 31 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ After hearing that her longtime boyfriend is still married, he says that she deserves better!

Relationships are being put to the test on the fourth season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Daniel “Booby” Gibson, 31, and Keyshia Cole, 35, are adjusting to the single life, but they’re both ready for new beginnings. “I been rehabbing this knee that I injured playing this pick-up game, but I’m almost back to one hundred percent,” he says in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the July 31 episode. “I’m always working on this music thing. It’s definitely been a grind and since I’ve been in the doghouse with Keyshia, it’s only right I land on my OG homie Brooke [Valentine].” Brooke, 32, reveals her own relationship issues while catching up with Booby at the Sofitel Hotel.

Of course, we’d be lying if we didn’t think there was a possible romance brewing between these two! “No, no, no. It’s not what you think,” Brooke says. “Booby and I go way back to our H-town days. No one knows me like he does. So I just had to sit down and talk with him and get his take on all that is going on with this Marcus [Black] business.” On the premiere July 24 episode, she discovered that her boyfriend of one year was still married! Marcus’ mom was the one to disclose that he was legally bound to another woman. Brooke was NOT happy, but she’s having second thoughts about letting him go.

“I know that look from Booby,” she says after seeing his obvious disappointment in her decision. “He knows my relationship with Marcus has been up and down,” Brooke explains. “Booby just cares for me and definitely doesn’t want to see me get hurt again.” It’s obvious the NBA star and musician thinks she deserves to be treated way better. “He’s jaw-jacking and telling her what she wants to hear,” Booby says in his confessional. “If Marcus was trill enough to understand in what he had with someone like Brooke, he’d be running down the aisle to make sure no one got their hands on that!”

