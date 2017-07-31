Blake Lively Just Made $39 Jeans Look So Freaking Chic — How She Did It & You Can Too

Wow, Blake Lively is seriously our girl crush in every aspect of life — fashion, beauty, being a wife, a philanthropist, a mother — you name it! She’s the best! Now, she’s rocking seriously affordable jeans. Find out how to copy her style below!

“Designer jeans” is a phrase that has never enthused me. As a short, curvy girl, jeans never fit me correctly, and I had a big problem with shelling out a ton of cash only to spend MORE money and time trying to get them tailored to actually fit my body. I’ve always shopped for jeans at places like Gap or Kohl’s and kind of just hid the fact that they weren’t “high end.” But now, Blake Lively is wearing jeans from Old Navy and everything is right in the world. Blake spent a relaxing weekend on Long Island on July 29, hanging with her sister. She was photographed wearing a classic button down, holding a Fendi purse, and wearing $39.99 jeans from Old Navy.

Her exact style is the Rockstar 24/7 Jean. They are fitted, and a skinny style, but have some spandex for stretchy comfort. They come in three shades — light, medium and dark. Blake wore the darkest option, called Rinse. They are also available in regular, tall and petite, in sizes 0 through 20. You can also choose your inseam — short, regular, and long. So these “bargain” jeans actually have a TON of options ensuring you get the perfect fit!

Blake’s mixing of high and low fashion was done to perfection. Along with her jeans, she rocked a Fendi bag, which was on sale for $2,750 until it sold out. She rocked a classic, white button down shirt and Stuart Weitzman’s blue suede MOREPEARL sandals. Her hair was very natural, with loose waves pulled to one side. She looked so chic and timeless!

HollywoodLifers, would you buy Blake Lively’s jeans?