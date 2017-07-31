Bella Thorne just can’t keep her hands — or her tongue — off of rumored beau Blackbear. We’ve got the sexy pics where she’s licking his ear while he’s grabbing her butt!

Relationships these days don’t become official until affection is shown in an Instagram pic, so it looks like Bella Thorne and Blackbear are a thing! The 19-year-old showed off a PDA filled photo with the hip hop star — real name Matthew Tyler Musto — on July 31 and these two just can’t keep their hands off of each other! The pink-haired actress is wearing just a lacy bra on top — pretty standard fare for our girl Bella — while throwing her arms around his neck for a tight hug. To make it known that she is WAY into him, the Famous in Love star leans in and puts her tongue down his ear! Yeah, you don’t do that with someone who’s just a friend.

Blackbear is smiling from ear to ear to be the subject of Bella’s affection. He’s also returning it by grabbing her butt over her white high-waisted jeans. In a separate Snapchat pic, the couple can be seen in an intense grasp while sticking out their tongues, nearly licking each other! He’s holding on tight to Bella’s neck while she’s got her hand on his bare torso. They’re both eyeing the camera with super naughty looks and she’s wearing the same lace bra. Get a room you two! Wait, they’re indoors in this pic so maybe they did. Click here for more pics of Bella and Blackbear.

Bella hinted that there could be something brewing between the pair back on July 14, when she posted an Instagram pic of the two hanging out. He was wearing a tan fuzzy track suit and she had on a big heavy sweatshirt — very unlike the sexy bra she’s wearing with him now. She was laughing and planting her face onto his arm while he didn’t show any outright affection towards her. He just kept his hands to himself and looked off camera, not even facing her. What a difference a few weeks make, as now they are all over each other!

