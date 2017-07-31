13 Times Bella Thorne Has Worn Nothing But A Bra & Totally Rocked It

Bella Thorne and her bras! When she stepped out at her rumored boyfriend, Blackbear’s, July 30 concert, she showed up in a sultry, lace bra! See all of the times Bella rocked only a bra!

Bella Thorne, 19, has got it and she’s not afraid to flaunt it! The outspoken actress wore nothing but a white, lace bra to a Blackbear, 26, concert on July 30 — And, she rocked it! Bella enjoyed a day out at her rumored boyfriend‘s concert, where she danced to his music in white jeans with her toned tummy on display. Although her sexy ensemble made heads turn, Bella’s actually stunned in just a bra many times before! Check out every occasion where the actress has just worn a bra in our gallery above!

It was Sunday fun-day for Bella, who couldn’t take her eyes off Blackbear — who’s real name is Matthew Tyler Musto — during his outdoor concert. While her outfit was all-white, Bella’s hair was hot pink in two high, curly pigtails. She danced the day away with her septum ring out and her glittery, purple eyeshadow shimmering in the sunlight. And, in true Bella form, she documented the concert on her Snapchat. She bared her cleavage in multiple videos while she sang along to Blackbear’s hits.

As Bella’s Snapchats continue to get racier, so has her love life! She’s been making headlines for the multiple men in her life — her ex, Gregg Sulkin, 25; her rumored hookup Scott Disick, 34; and, now, Blackbear. But, Bella seems to only have her sights set on the hip hop artist, at the moment, and things are heating up fast. The actress has been spotted spending a ton of times with Blackbear, and she’s even been rocking his merch. On July 20, Bella was caught kissing him in PDA pics, and she even shared a photo of the pair snuggled up together on July 14.

In a recent interview, Bella shed some light on her love life, where she set the record straight about her relationship with Scott. “We are [just friends],” she told Us Weekly at the iGoLive launch event, July 26. “I think we’ll be friends for a long time, honestly.” Bella, who’s been adamant that she and Scott are just friends, even said that she’s already got a special someone in her life. “I do have someone that I’m starting to see,” she gushed. However, she didn’t divulge any details. But, her timing was perfect, because we have a feeling that, that “someone” may just be Blackbear. While Bella’s love life remains a slight mystery, her style is not. Be sure to check out her sexiest bra photos in the above gallery!

