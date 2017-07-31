Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Sexy See-Through Top — Flashes Nipples In NYC: Pics

No bra, no problem! Bella Hadid stepped out in a completely sheer shirt in New York City on July 29. Tons of models and celebs have been flaunting their nipples this summer — it’s a trend, for sure! Click below to see the pics!

Wearing a black turtleneck, navy pinstripe pants and rose-colored glasses, Bella Hadid nailed the off-duty model style. She skipped a bra on the hot summer night, and exposed herself to fans and photographers. Wearing white sneakers, she also held a bright orange bomber jacket, from Travis Scott and Helmut Lang’s collaboration, in her arms. SEE THE PICS OF BELLA’S SHEER OUTFIT RIGHT HERE!

One day later, on July 30, one of Bella’s BFFs, Kendall Jenner, stepped out in NYC in a completely sheer orange shirt, exposing her nipples and stomach as she left the Mercer Hotel. Braless celebs are becoming the norm this summer, with just about everyone doing it! Of course, young models Kendall and Bella have no problem going out without a bra, but we’ve also spotted Rihanna sans bra in London, and Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez getting in on the trend. All these ladies look AMAZING — we love their body confidence!

This is nothing new for Bella. She’s been going braless for years! It’s definitely a trend I couldn’t pull off, but it looks amazing on Bella and she knows how to work it. While Bella was out braless, her hair was pulled back slick, into a tight bun. Her skin was actually GLOWING and looked poreless and perfect. Her lips were shiny and plump. Bella is an ambassador for Dior makeup, so we bet she was wearing some of their amazing makeup! Not that she needs anything!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Bella Hadid’s black top in NYC?