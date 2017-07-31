‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Sets Up New Rules For Season 4 — Is Drinking Allowed?

When season 4 of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ rolls around, there will be some MAJOR changes! Following the Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson scandal, producers set up new ground rules for the remaining cast.

Producers are cracking down on the way Bachelor In Paradise is run. The Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson scandal nearly took the show off air for good, but thankfully season 4 resumed filming in Mexico with Raven Gates, Jasmine Goode, and Amanda Stanton. Phew, what would we do without our weekly dose of Bachelor Nation television? Episode 1 is scheduled to air on August 14…but it won’t be the same as previous seasons. The biggest changes coming up are drink logs and on-camera consent to hook up, according to E!. That sounds reasonable enough, considering Corinne’s storyline allegedly involved way too much alcohol and raunchy behavior.

The rules are already set in place and cast members are already abiding by them. “The most significant change was we had a limit on what we could drink,” star Vinny Ventiera told the publication. “We were only allowed two drinks per hour so every hour, we’d have a log and we’d go up there and get two drinks. Also, we had to make sure, on camera, that if we wanted to spend the night with a significant other that it would be on camera and consensual. On-camera consent. As if it’s not already awkward that you’re on camera hanging out with somebody, now you have to go in front of the camera and look at it and go, I’m willing to go spend the night with this person.”

A small price to pay for safety, though. Let’s be real. Corinne’s world was turned upside down when production stopped due to misconduct allegations. Some expected the blonde beauty to sue ABC but didn’t (or couldn’t) because of her contract. By signing it, Corinne reportedly waived all rights regarding her personal life and basically left her fate in the hands of producers. Not worth it, man…

HollywoodLifers, do you support these new rules for season 4? Comment below!