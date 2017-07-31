Donald Trump Fires Anthony Scaramucci As Communications Director After 10 Days On The Job

Anthony Scaramucci, who was appointed as the communications director at the White House on July 21, has already been fired from the position by Donald Trump. Here’s what we know.

President Donald Trump opted to remove Anthony Scaramucci from his role as the communications director, as three sources originally told the New York Times on July 31. His firing comes shortly after he delivered an expletive-filled rant against other White House staffers during an interview with The New Yorker. It’s also worth pointing out that Scaramucci missed his wife Deidre Scaramucci giving birth to their son on July 24, in favor of attending an event with Trump and thousands of Boy Scouts. She is now divorcing him. Yikes.

UPDATE: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued the following official statement: “Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

It was Kelly who made the request, as the Times reports, and once Trump decided to remove Scaramucci, Kelly “made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge,” according to the newspaper’s sources.

Scaramucci was offered the post on July 21, and took over after Mike Dubke left. (He’s also reportedly the reason Sean Spicer resigned, since Spicer was not a fan of him.) It’s unclear as to whether Scaramucci will stay on the West Wing staff in another role, or leave altogether.

